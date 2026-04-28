Kashmir’s Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom Institute sealed over Links with Jamaat-e-Islami

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir sealed well-known educational institution Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian district under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), declaring the school “illegal” and completely barring entry for students and staff.

A formal notification issued from office of Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg ordered the immediate sealing of the school premises, making it clear that no teacher, student, or staff member will be allowed inside. The order further issued a stern warning that any gathering inside or around the institution will lead to strict legal action, intensifying tensions in the region.

The move triggered shock and outrage in local circles, especially among those associated with the institution. Advocate Nasser-ul-Islam, himself an alumnus of the school, revealed staggering figures, stating that over 800 students were enrolled, while around 70 teachers and non-teaching staff depended on the institution for employment. He emphasized that the school followed the official state board curriculum and had been functioning for decades with formal recognition.

Police sources leveled serious allegations, claiming that the school administration had past links with the banned organization Jamaat-e-Islami. A police officer stated that educational institutions are under heightened surveillance, alleging that “disruptive elements try to influence children and promote extremist thinking.”

School’s supporters strongly reject any wrongdoing. Advocate Nasser-ul-Islam explained that the institution was founded on land donated decades ago by Pir Gul Mohammad of Shopian, who reportedly wished to establish a center that would provide modern education alongside moral and character development. Over time, this vision led to the establishment of Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, which locals describe as a respected educational hub.

He further claimed the school had an outstanding academic record, consistently achieving 100% results in examinations, with students regularly securing top positions in board exams across Kashmir.

The controversy tied into broader crackdown in the region. It is important to note that Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in Kashmir seven years ago, after which hundreds of affiliated educational institutions linked to its trust, Falah-e-Aam Trust, were either shut down or merged into government schools. School representatives insist that Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom was not directly affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, distancing itself from the allegations.

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti strongly criticized the move, sharing a video of the institution on social media platform X. She accused government of remaining a “silent spectator” to what she called attacks on the identity and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir. She stressed that the school had been a lifeline for poor and underprivileged students who could not afford expensive education, and argued that shutting it down without concrete proof of wrongdoing reflected “deep hostility and questionable intent.”

Loal leaders urged authorities to reconsider the unilateral decision as there is no record of graduates from the institution engaging in violence, and even if isolated cases exist, they are “coincidental rather than systemic.” Closing such institutions could fuel public resentment, suggesting instead that a new management structure could be formed to monitor the school, ensuring oversight without destroying education and livelihoods, they said.