Karachi University cancels LLB Degree of Justice Tariq Mehmood over unfair means

KARACHI – The administration of the University of Karachi has officially canceled the LLB degree and result of Tariq Mehmood son of Qazi Muhammad Akram, who is a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The decision was made in light of an investigation into unfair practices.

A notification issued by the university’s Registrar, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, confirmed the revocation of both the LLB result and degree.

According to the notification, the decision was taken based on the Syndicate meeting held on August 31, 2024, under the recommendations of the Unfair Means Committee.

The university found Tariq Mehmood guilty of using illegal methods to gain his degree. As a result, he has been debarred for three years, during which he will not be allowed to enroll in any educational institution, including colleges and universities, nor can he sit for any exams. Furthermore, it has been clarified that Tariq Mehmood was never officially a student of the Islamia Law College, Karachi.

The notification further confirms the cancellation of Tariq Mehmood’s LLB enrollment number AIL-7124/87, along with his seat number (22857) as part of the implementation of the Syndicate’s decision.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University has approved the decision, which has also been communicated to various bodies, including the Islamabad High Court Registrar, the Sindh High Court Registrar, the Chief Secretary of Sindh, and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.