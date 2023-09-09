Skipper Babar Azam believes Pakistan has an advantage over India due to quality pace attack and back-to-back cricket in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a pre-match presser in Colombo on Saturday, he said that his team has recently played a lot of cricket at home and abroad and players have adjusted to Sri Lankan conditions.

“You can say we have the edge as we have played back-to-back cricket here and at home,” Babar Azam said, adding that Pakistan players were in Sri Lanka for two-and-a-half months playing Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series and now the Asia Cup.

The skipper was also all praise for the quality fast-bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The Pacers are the top three wicket-takers in the Asia Cup. In the group stage match against India, they rattled the top order during initial bursts and then restricted the opponents to a below-par score by taking wickets in death overs.

Babar Azam said the bowlers were capable of winning matches and titles for the team.

“Our fast bowling attack is one of the best,” he said while admitting team weaknesses during middle overs.

He said that the existing players were the best available options and hopefully they would perform like they did in the past.

Pakistan will take on India in the Super 4 match on September 10. This match has a reserve day in case of loss of time due to rains.