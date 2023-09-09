It has been 22 years since the US experienced the worst terror attack in history on American soil. For many, the agony is still fresh and haunting.

September 11 attacks, known as 9/11, were a series of coordinated terror attacks carried out by the Al-Qaeda in the US. The devastating attacks involved the hijacking of four commercial jets, with two of them hitting the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing their collapse.

Another jet crashed into the Pentagon in near Virginia, while the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control from militants.

The attacks caused 2,996 deaths and massive destruction that triggered Washington’s effort to combat extremism.

Two decades later, US is observing 22nd anniversary of terror attacks and the day will be marked with solemn ceremonies.

A look into pictures of the 9/11 attacks

