Asean Committee Honors Creativity At Niftysphere Institute

ISLAMABAD – ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) paid visit to NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design today, recognising shining students for their exceptional creative contributions with certificates of achievement.

During the ceremony CEO of NIFTYSPHERE and Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Usman Shah was presented with an award for his significant role in promoting ASEAN culture in Pakistan through diverse artistic and cultural initiatives.

In his remarks, Mr. Shah expressed gratitude to the ASEAN Committee and highlighted the importance of fostering stronger cultural ties. He emphasized the Institute’s commitment, in partnership with the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, to expand collaboration with ASEAN countries through art exhibitions, student exchange programs, and joint cultural projects.

Representatives of the ASEAN Committee lauded the Institute’s initiatives and expressed enthusiasm for exploring further opportunities for cooperation, underscoring the role of art and culture as a bridge for regional understanding and collaboration.