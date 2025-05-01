ASEAN’s evolution & Malaysia’s leadership

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on August 8, 1967, when five countries in Southeast Asia – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand – signed the Bangkok Declaration in Thailand.

Among these, Malaysia emerged as a vital architect, contributing not only to the institutional foundation of ASEAN but also to its ongoing vision of regional cooperation.

The bloc’s primary aims at founding were to accelerate economic growth and promote regional peace and stability.

The formation of ASEAN was driven by a desire for cooperation amid Cold War tensions and regional conflicts, providing a platform for dialogue and solidarity among Southeast Asian nations.

Over the subsequent decades, ASEAN expanded to include all Southeast Asian countries.

After the original five signatories, Brunei Darussalam joined in 1984 shortly after gaining independence.

Vietnam became a member in 1995, followed by Laos and Myanmar in 1997, and Cambodia in 1999, completing the bloc’s current composition.

Malaysia, as one of the founding members, plays a central role in ASEAN’s regional agenda.

It maintains a robust manufacturing and export-driven economy and continues to offer visionary leadership in shaping ASEAN’s collective future.

Its strategic location, diversified economy and commitment to regional cooperation make it a key driver of integration and connectivity within the bloc.

ASEAN operates on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, emphasizing consensus-building, respect for sovereignty and gradual integration.

While this approach promotes unity, it also poses challenges in responding collectively to political crises within the region.

Within this framework, Malaysia has consistently advocated for diplomacy, constructive engagement and balanced solutions, reinforcing its status as a moderating and unifying force.

In 2025, ASEAN will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the formal establishment of the ASEAN Community.

Guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, the bloc has achieved significant milestones in fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity.

To sustain this momentum and chart the direction for the next two decades, ASEAN is developing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will be adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As Chair of ASEAN in 2025, a leading Muslim country and one of the trusted friends of Pakistan, Malaysia is poised to play a defining role.

Its chosen theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” reflects a vision of shared progress, in which all communities benefit equitably from regional development.

Malaysia’s leadership will focus on strengthening ASEAN Centrality through trust-building diplomacy and expanding partnerships beyond Southeast Asia.

It will advocate for enhanced intra-ASEAN trade and investment—prioritizing green finance, market integration and digital resilience—while also addressing the urgent need to embed inclusive and sustainable values across ASEAN’s three pillars of cooperation.

These include efforts to bridge development gaps, improve standards of living and counter the adverse effects of climate change.

Malaysia’s chairmanship embodies its longstanding commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and forward-looking ASEAN.

As the region navigates evolving geopolitical dynamics and economic uncertainties, Malaysia stands as a linchpin of continuity and transformation within the ASEAN framework.

—The writer is Secretary General Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.