AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account blocked in India amid tensions following Pahalgam attack

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – In a bid to suppress voice against false flag operation in Pahalgam in Occupied Kashmir and to end sports diplomacy, India has blocked access to the Instagram account of Pakistani Olympian and javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

The local media reported that Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier recommended a digital clampdown on Pakistani content which resulted in the banning of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels in the country. The channels of three former Pakistani cricketers—Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali are also among them.

In a further escalation, India has now restricted access to Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account, drawing criticism from observers who see the move as politically motivated. The action is believed to be part of a wider effort by Indian authorities to suppress narratives countering official claims following the Pahalgam attack.

The ban comes shortly after Arshad Nadeem reportedly declined an invitation from India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to participate in a javelin throw event in India.

The invitation had been extended just a day before the attack in Pahalgam, further fueling speculation over the timing and motive behind the digital crackdown.

While no official statement has been issued by Indian authorities regarding the specific reason for blocking Nadeem’s account, the critics view the action as part of India’s increasing attempts to stifle Pakistani voices and sports diplomacy.

Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, where he is expected to once again face off against Indian Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra’s net worth stands at Rs37crores; How much is Arshad Nadeem’s fortune?

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

Rizwan, Babar likely to be dropped from T20I squad against Bangladesh

  • PSL 2025, Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf achieve major milestone in PSL X

  • Sports

Cricket all set to return to Asian Games 2026 after inclusion in LA Olympics 2028

  • Sports

Shahid Afridi’s tea cup photo in army shirt rattles Indians

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer