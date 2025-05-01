Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account blocked in India amid tensions following Pahalgam attack

LAHORE – In a bid to suppress voice against false flag operation in Pahalgam in Occupied Kashmir and to end sports diplomacy, India has blocked access to the Instagram account of Pakistani Olympian and javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

The local media reported that Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier recommended a digital clampdown on Pakistani content which resulted in the banning of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels in the country. The channels of three former Pakistani cricketers—Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali are also among them.

In a further escalation, India has now restricted access to Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account, drawing criticism from observers who see the move as politically motivated. The action is believed to be part of a wider effort by Indian authorities to suppress narratives countering official claims following the Pahalgam attack.

The ban comes shortly after Arshad Nadeem reportedly declined an invitation from India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to participate in a javelin throw event in India.

The invitation had been extended just a day before the attack in Pahalgam, further fueling speculation over the timing and motive behind the digital crackdown.

While no official statement has been issued by Indian authorities regarding the specific reason for blocking Nadeem’s account, the critics view the action as part of India’s increasing attempts to stifle Pakistani voices and sports diplomacy.

Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, where he is expected to once again face off against Indian Neeraj Chopra.