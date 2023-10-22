The Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) “TEJ” over Southwest Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during the last 12 hours.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it has intensified rapidly into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and now lies around latitude 12.5 °N and longitude 55.2 °E at a distance of about 530 kilometres south-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is about 1600 km southwest of Gwadar and 1850 km southwest of Karachi.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusting 170 Km/hour, sea conditions being phenomenal & maximum wave height is 35 feet around the system centre.

Due to persistent favourable environmental conditions (warm SSTs, low vertical wind shear and strong upper-level outflow), the system would intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during the coming hours and keep moving in the northwest direction towards the Yemen-Oman coast.

The cyclone will not impact any of Pakistan’s coastal areas.