Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of the presence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest Arabian Sea.

A well-marked low-pressure area (strong weather system) lies over the Southwest Arabian Sea.

As per the satellite image, it is at around latitude 9.5 °N and longitude 61.5 °E at a distance of about 1810 kilometres southwest of Karachi & 1750 km south of Gwadar.

Due to favourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression and move in the west/northwest direction towards the Oman-Yemen coast.

The PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi, has, however, informed that none of the Pakistan coastal areas is likely to be impacted by the system.