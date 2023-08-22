Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work under Quetta Development Package (QDP) to complete on time with quality and sustainability. He directed to accelerate work on the package and remove obstacles in the daily life of citizens, adding that waste of funds would not be tolerated at any cost.

The Quetta Development Package is an important project aiming to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape and giving it a facelift which needs to be completed as soon as possible. The development package included extension of various roads, improving sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths that would restore the lost beauty of the city.

The chief minister reviewed the construction work at Sabzal Road, Sariab Road, Link Badini Road, Radio Tower and Western Bypass under the package. Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Project Director Quetta Development Package, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail ur Rehman Baloch and other concerns authorities including Member National Highway Authority were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that he would personally visit the under-construction projects every week to ensure their timely completion. Meanwhile Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his strong displeasure over the lack of medicine and poor cleanliness in Bolan Medical Complex Quetta (BMQ). During his surprise visit on Tuesday, he directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to set up more counters in the OPD.

The Caretaker Chief Minister directed the hospital administration to improve the cleanliness and ensure the best facilities for the patients visiting from far-flung areas of the province. He said that the absence of doctors and medical staff will not be tolerated and they should be kind to the patients. The caretaker chief minister also interacted with the patients on the occasion and inquired from them about the available facilities. Ali Mardan Domki announced to pay the expenses of a cancer patient and the other patient’s surgery.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that solving the problems faced by the hospitals will be the first priority of the government and can inspect any hospital, police station, school, or other government institution at any time. He gave an advance warning to all the institutions and asked them to pay attention to their performance and improve service delivery.