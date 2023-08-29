ISLAMABAD – As protests over high electricity charges spread like wildfire across Pakistan, there is no respite in sight for electricity consumers as Discos decided to take out nearly Rs30 billion more from their people next month.

Despite the record high of power tariff, NEPRA is likely to give nod to another surge in electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

It was reported that the Central Power Purchasing Agency filed a joint petition with NEPRA for an additional fuel cost adjustment of Rs2.07 per unit for electricity consumed in July.

The country’s national power regulator has accepted the petition and the public hearing is slated to be held on August 30.

If approved, Discos would charge an additional amount of about Rs29.8 billion from power consumers.

The increase is not justified as the base average tariff has moved up by more than Rs7.5 per unit in July.

In the plea, Discos maintained that the ratio of power generation from thermal resources was 37.1pc, 14.68pc from coal, nearly 2pc from furnace oil and the rest from LNG in July.

It said rate of local power production was 7.61pc, 14.29pc from nuclear fuel for generating 14.388bn units. The production cost was recorded at Rs8.96 per unit, whereas, the reference cost was fixed at Rs6.89 per unit.