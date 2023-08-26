ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has offered its customers the option of paying their electricity bills on installment amid protests against heavy billing.

IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has directed all offices of the company to provide the facility of bill installment plans to the visiting customers.

He said the customers contact the relevant Sub-Divisional Office, Revenue Office or Customer Service Centers if they have inquiries about their bills.

The offer comes as protests erupted in multiple cities of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Traders’ associations and general public on Friday initiated large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes, with major demonstrations being held in the country.

People turned up in droves in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and elsewhere to let loose their indignation at the authorities for receiving inflated power bills for the last two to three months. At most places the demonstrations were led by traders who refused to pay electricity bills which, they said, were beyond their reach. They demanded that the government reduce the additional taxes.

The protest in Karachi, which was also supported by Jamaat-e-Islami, demanded a reduction in the ever-increasing electricity prices and additional taxes imposed through power bills.

Speaking on the occasion, trade leaders and representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami expressed their concerns over hake in power charges.