IN his address at the convocation of Foundation University School of Health Sciences on Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi made a crucial point that deserves significant attention – the need to retain Pakistan’s skilled professionals, particularly doctors and nurses, to prevent brain drain. His emphasis on this matter is not only timely but also essential for the nation’s progress and development.

Pakistan has long been a supplier of highly trained professionals, including doctors, engineers and others. These individuals are the result of significant investment in education and training by the country. However, the persistent flight of such skilled human capital is taking a toll on the nation’s economy and developmental growth. Dr Alvi’s recognition of this issue highlights the urgency of addressing it effectively. One of the President’s key assertions is that the most effective way to reduce the exodus of skilled doctors is to create better employment opportunities for them within the country. This is not only logical but also backed by substantial evidence from other nations that have successfully managed to retain their skilled professionals. We need to establish an environment where doctors and nurses can not only find work but also flourish professionally. This includes competitive salaries, attractive benefits and career growth prospects. By ensuring that skilled professionals are well compensated and have opportunities for advancement, we can deter them from seeking employment overseas. Furthermore, creating a favourable work environment is equally critical. It encompasses factors such as safe and well-equipped healthcare facilities, advanced medical technology and a supportive healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, investing in continuous professional development and research opportunities will keep doctors and nurses engaged and committed to their work in the country. Retaining skilled healthcare professionals is essential for the nation’s immediate healthcare needs. To accomplish this, it is imperative for the government, private sector and educational institutions to collaborate closely. Policymakers should focus on creating an environment where doctors and nurses are valued, supported and recognized for their contribution to society. This includes reforms in healthcare policy, infrastructure development and investment in medical research.