THE interplay between state-citizen relations, constitutionalization and the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represents a complex web of challenges and opportunities, pivotal aspects of governance and development in contemporary societies. Pakistan’s state-citizen relations and its pursuit of SDGs have roots dating back to the pre-independence period. Leading up to the 1947 partition, Pakistan’s political elite coalesced around the Muslim League, yet with diverse motivations. The military and bureaucracy saw Pakistan as an avenue for rapid promotions due to competition in a united India. The religious elite sought to enforce their interpretation of religion, while landlords aimed to preserve their traditional power. Industrialists viewed Pakistan as an opportunity to dominate markets due to limited competition. The Technical Assistance Program initiated by the USA in the 1950s had a lasting impact on Pakistan, diminishing people’s influence over governance and development priorities. Nationalization efforts in the 1970s, the rise of conservatism and neoliberalism in the 1980s and subsequent populism failed to shift power structure toward sustainable development.

According to the Freedom House Index, Pakistan falls into the category of a Hybrid Regime, characterized by a lack of democracy and a presence of authoritarian tendencies. A critical challenge in such regimes is the powerlessness and alienation experienced by citizens. In these systems, power often concentrates in the hands of a few, marginalizing the majority. This powerlessness can be attributed to capitalism’s inherent contradictions, leading to unequal distribution of wealth and resources. Citizens frequently face limited access to economic opportunities, education, healthcare and social services, perpetuating disempowerment and alienation. One of capitalism’s inherent contradictions is the unequal distribution of power and resources. Capitalism prioritizes profit, resulting in economic disparities that marginalize many citizens. As wealth concentrates among a few, the powerlessness of the majority becomes more pronounced. This economic alienation can extend into the political sphere, where individuals feel disconnected from a system seemingly serving the interests of the wealthy elite. Political systems have often failed to effectively address these issues, prioritizing the interests of the elite and powerful. The rise of populist politics, dominance of neoliberalism, and influence of corporations have further exacerbated this power imbalance. Populist leaders may appeal to the masses with promises of change but often serve the privileged few. The state exercises hegemonic control through repressive state apparatuses and ideological state apparatuses to reduce the state-citizen relationship to superficial constitutional awareness. Repressive state apparatuses, like security forces and surveillance mechanisms, maintain control and suppress dissent. Ideological state apparatuses, including media and education systems, shape public perception and ideology to benefit those in power. The state often uses these apparatuses to maintain its grip on authority, limiting political agency of citizens. This reduction of state-citizen relations to mere constitutional awareness prevents meaningful engagement in decision-making and hinders the development of an informed and active citizenry. This control limits public discourse on constitutional awareness. When citizens are subjected to a controlled narrative, they may lack access to critical information and alternative perspectives, limiting their ability to engage in informed political discourse and participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

To address these challenges, reducing intellectual poverty is essential. Providing immediate relief to impoverished citizens, such as financial assistance, is not a sustainable solution in the long run. Empowering individuals with education, skills, and opportunities is crucial for enabling self-sufficiency and active participation in the development process. This includes initiatives to promote entrepreneurship, vocational training and access to quality education. Achieving sustainable development goals requires substantial changes on two fronts: restructuring economic structures and reforming the political system. Addressing economic resource disparities through land reform, wealth redistribution and fair taxation is essential for equitable development. Simultaneously, political systems must be restructured to empower citizens and enhance their participation. This may involve strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring transparency and accountability and promoting civil society engagement. Only through these systemic changes can the power of the people be effectively harnessed to pursue sustainable development goals.

The recent mid-term review of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2023 highlighted persistent challenges in achieving these objectives. While the UN’s SDGs emphasize universal partnership and collaboration, achieving them requires two significant changes: restructuring economic systems and reestablishing people’s power within the political system. The existing economic structures in many hybrid regimes perpetuate inequality and hinder sustainable development. These structures often favor the elite and neglect the marginalized. To achieve SDGs, countries must address these economic disparities through economic justice and opportunities for all citizens. Further, political systems have eroded the power of the people over time, largely due to the influence of dominant neoliberal forces, populist politics and corporate interests. The rise of political alienation among the masses exacerbates this issue. To promote sustainable development, political systems must undergo fundamental changes to empower citizens, foster critical thinking, encourage dialogue and uphold plurality. In hybrid regimes, the relationship between the state and its citizens, the process of constitutionalization and the pursuit of sustainable development goals are complex and interrelated challenges. The powerlessness and alienation of citizens in these systems can be traced back to inherent contradictions in capitalism, exacerbated by hegemonic control and a lack of meaningful state-citizen relations.

Achieving sustainable development goals requires a comprehensive re-evaluation of state-citizen relations, constitutionalization and power dynamics. Structural changes are necessary in both economic and political spheres to empower citizens and align development efforts with SDGs. Overcoming the inherent contradictions in capitalism, reducing political alienation and fostering equitable economic structures are vital steps toward realizing the fundamental ideals of people, planet, peace and prosperity as outlined by the United Nations. Without such changes, sustainability risks becoming a mere slogan, susceptible to manipulation by dominant neoliberal powers and the development agenda of the poor worldwide will remain unfulfilled. The power of the people holds immense potential to drive sustainable change, but it must be harnessed through systemic transformation and the restoration of a citizen-centric political system.

—The Writer is the Chief Executive of Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development (GSISD).

