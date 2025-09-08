Alarming data breach

THE exposure of a large-scale data breach affecting thousands of Pakistani citizens, including federal ministers and senior officials, has triggered serious concern across the country.

Sensitive personal information—ranging from copies of national identity cards and call logs to SIM ownership details and international travel records—is reportedly being sold online for nominal amounts. This disturbing development is more than just a violation of individual privacy; it represents a grave threat to national security and institutional integrity.

The implications are far-reaching and deeply troubling. In a digital age where data can be weaponized, the availability of such detailed personal records poses a direct risk to individuals and the state alike. Victims of this breach may face identity theft, financial fraud, blackmail or worse. What makes the situation even more disheartening is the response—or lack thereof—from the relevant authorities. Despite previous warnings and assurances that the offending platforms would be shut down, the illegal trade of sensitive data has continued with little resistance. Institutions tasked with safeguarding citizens’ digital information have remained largely silent, raising questions about their effectiveness and commitment. While it is encouraging that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the matter and directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to begin a probe, this cannot be where our response ends. Pakistan can no longer afford to treat such serious breaches with temporary measures and reactionary task forces. What is needed now is a long-term, comprehensive solution that ensures such a disaster is not repeated. There must be a deliberate move toward strengthening the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure. Government departments that handle personal data need to adopt modern digital safeguards and there should be a clear framework that outlines responsibilities, sets standards and enforces accountability. This is not just a technical issue—it is a matter of public trust and national sovereignty. The people have every right to demand answers: how was their data compromised, who is responsible and why was no action taken earlier despite repeated alerts? These questions must be addressed with full transparency. The findings of the task force investigating the breach should be made public and those found guilty of negligence or misconduct must be brought to justice.