The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has said that the Defence Day reminds us of the unprecedented courage and bravery shown by nation and its armed forces against India’s naked aggression.

The AJK Prime Minister in his message on the Pakistan Defence Day, said, on this day, the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with its brave armed forces and administered a shattering defeat to the enemy besides foiling its nefarious designs with full vigor. He said, the spirit with which the Paki-stan Army responded to the Indian aggression would continue to inspire the coming generations.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq maintained that during the 1965 war, the Pakistani nation as well as the Army showed an unprecedented spirit of national unity and crushed the evil intentions of the enemy. He said that the entire Kashmiri nation saluted the Paki-stan Army for the supreme sacrifices it had rendered while safeguarding the geographical frontiers of the country. He said the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control “consider the Pakistan Army as their saviour”. The Pakistan Army, he said, was making unprecedented sacrifices for the de-fence of the motherland and was fully capable of countering any aggression. “We have full confi-dence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces,” he added.

The AJK Prime Minister said, “The Pakistan Army is the best army in the world and has full capacity to defend the country’s territorial integrity.” Referring to the abysmal situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that the Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the region. “On one hand, Indian occupation forces are killing innocent civilians in IIOJK and on the other, they are shamelessly target-ing innocent civilians on Pakistani side of the LoC,” he deplored.—INP