Adam Khan Wazir Wana

Newly appointed DPO South Waziristan Upper Habib Khan has taken charge. The DPO was saluted by the armed squad of Waziristan Police and later worn a traditional tribal turban. Speaking on this occasion, the newly appointed DPO said that the supremacy of law and justice and the welfare of the police force and community policing are among my top priorities.

The police job is a sacred profession and wearing the police uniform puts a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of the youth that they move forward as a team to uproot crimes and serve the people of Waziristan. The entire Pakhtunkhowa Police, including the South Waziristan Upper Police, have performed their duties by remaining steadfast and giving testimonies in difficult situations and the entire nation appreciates the sacrifices of the police

He should play his role in changing the traditional culture by showing good manners with people and making dedication his motto and create convenience for the public.