Khuda Bux Brohi Thatta

Two lives were tragically lost, and three individuals sustained injuries in a recent road accident on the Thatta road. The victims, identified as Hohsin Soomro, 60, and Ahmed Soomro, 22, were killed and Imran, Fahad, Ahemed, Zohain were injured, when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle on the national highway near Jhirk on Wednesday.

Both Hohsin and Ahmed hailed from the Mohammad Khan Soomro village. Ahmed was the nephew of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They were en route to Hyderabad when this unfortunate incident occurred. Following the accident, all the injured and the deceased were swiftly transported to Makli Civil Hospital.