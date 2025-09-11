Air Chief Sidhu hosts Iraqi Air Force delegation to explore military collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force, led a high-level delegation to meet Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two Air Forces, with particular emphasis on joint training, capacity building, and aviation development.

Iraqi delegation was formally welcomed with a Guard of Honour by the Pakistan Air Force. During the meeting, the Air Chief highlighted the historic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iraq, reaffirming PAF’s commitment to supporting Iraq in training and operational capacity-building initiatives. Both leaders agreed to pursue joint exercises and programs to strengthen operational synergy and interoperability.

Lieutenant General Al-Asadi expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the PAF’s modernization and professional excellence. The delegation also visited the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre, and PAF Cyber Command, reviewing Pakistan’s technological and operational capabilities.

The visit shows commitment of Pakistan and Iraq to reinforce their military partnership and deepen strategic cooperation.