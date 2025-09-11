AGL71.73▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)AIRLINK155.64▲ 0.01 (0.00%)BOP18.17▼ -0.51 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL13.99▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML34.84▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)DGKC235.34▼ -4.36 (-0.02%)FCCL58.15▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL18.4▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)HUBC195.67▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)HUMNL17.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL5.54▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF106.24▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP175.95▼ -1.36 (-0.01%)OGDC270.74▼ -2.18 (-0.01%)PAEL56.23▲ 1.39 (0.03%)PIBTL12.88▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)PPL191.16▼ -4.9 (-0.02%)PRL32.38▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PTC24.19▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)SEARL119.5▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE8.26▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TOMCL54.94▲ 0.51 (0.01%)TPLP10.3▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET26.28▲ 1.18 (0.05%)TRG62.47▲ 0.2 (0.00%)UNITY27.81▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.59▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Thursday, September 11, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $34 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,680.9 million as of September 5, 2025.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,336.3 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,344.6 million as of September 5, 2025.

During the week ending September 5, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $34 million to $ 14,336.3 million. Last week, SBP’s reserves increased by $28 million to $14,302.5 million. Two weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $18 million to $14,274.3 million. Three weeks back, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Before that week, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received the 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer