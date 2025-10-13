Aid, not agitation

THE ongoing protest by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has brought life to a grinding halt in several major cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Roads remain choked, office-goers are stranded and daily life has been severely disrupted. The blockade has turned routine commutes into hours-long ordeals, who are in no way part of this political confrontation.

While the right to protest is enshrined in democratic values, there is a time and place for everything and this is certainly not the moment for mass disruption. The people of Gaza have long suffered under bombardment and the recent ceasefire even acknowledged by Hamas offers a glimmer of hope. At a time when focus should shift toward rebuilding and providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians, TLP’s street agitation appears not only mistimed but counterproductive. Rather than staging demonstrations that paralyze public life, TLP if truly driven by solidarity with Palestine should take a leaf out of Al Khidmat Foundation’s book. The Foundation is actively collaborating with authorities to send humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza, offering tangible support where it is most needed. This is the kind of responsible and effective engagement that the situation demands. The government, for its part, must tread carefully. The deployment of Rangers and police in Muridke and surrounding areas underscores the seriousness of the situation. While law and order must be preserved, any resolution must be peaceful. Dialogue remains the most viable route forward. We expect the state to continue its efforts to engage with the TLP leadership to reach a peaceful settlement. At the same time, the onus is on TLP to show maturity, reconsider its strategy, prioritize national interest and call off the protest. The people of Pakistan have always and will continue to stand with Palestine but they also need to go to work, take their children to school and live their daily lives without fear and disruption. Instead of resorting to street agitation, it is time to channel our collective energy into sending more aid and meaningful assistance to the oppressed people of Palestine.