AI lessons from Iran-Israel+US war

IN early 2026, the Iran–Israe+US conflict showed the world that modern wars are no longer fought with missiles and soldiers alone.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now a decisive force, shaping military decisions, operations and even the information reaching the public.

Reports confirm that the US military used Anthropic’s Claude AI, integrated into Palantir’s Maven Smart System, during initial strikes against Iran. The AI processed vast amounts of satellite imagery, signals and surveillance data, generating over 1,000 prioritized targets in hours, a process that would have taken thousands of human analysts weeks. Commanders made final decisions, but AI sped up planning and coordination, enabling what analysts called “decision-making faster than the speed of thought.”

AI’s role extended beyond targeting. Integrated with drones and live battlefield feeds, it allowed real-time threat mapping and operational guidance. Israel had used AI in previous conflicts, but the scale and sophistication seen in 2026 are unprecedented. Coordinated operations now happen faster and with fewer human analysts, offering a glimpse into the future of warfare.

The conflict also highlighted the digital battlefield. AI-generated videos and images claiming to show strikes or troop movements went viral. Fact-checkers confirmed that many were false. A network of 31 accounts was removed from X (formerly Twitter) for sharing AI-generated war footage that exaggerated events. Platforms now require AI content disclosure to maintain credibility. This shows that modern warfare extends beyond physical attacks to shaping perception worldwide.

AI improves efficiency, but it raises ethical and strategic questions. Decisions happen at unprecedented speeds, increasing the risk of errors or civilian harm. Accountability is complex and AI-generated visuals make verifying facts harder for journalists and the public. Verified reporting shows AI is used for analysis, prioritization and influence, but fully autonomous lethal systems are not in operation.

For Pakistan, the conflict offers clear lessons. AI can accelerate intelligence and operational decision-making, even if current conflicts are conventional. Integrating AI into satellite monitoring, drone surveillance and threat assessment can enhance border security. Pakistan must also prepare for information warfare, detecting deepfakes, countering false narratives and sharing accurate information quickly. Ethical oversight is crucial to ensure AI augments human judgment and clear accountability prevents misuse or escalation.

Building indigenous AI capabilities in defense, cybersecurity and intelligence, starting with small pilot projects in analytics or logistics, can prepare the military for broader integration. Participation in international AI governance ensures ethical compliance and regional stability.

The Iran–Israel–USA conflict demonstrates that AI is central to both military action and public perception. From accelerating targeting to influencing narratives, AI is shaping what happens on the battlefield and how the world interprets it. Pakistan has the opportunity to learn from these developments, building capabilities that enhance readiness, efficiency and strategic responsibility in an era of AI-driven warfare.

—The author is an experienced observer of emerging technologies and their strategic implications in national policy.