Agreement signed with AJK committee to end unrest: Fazal

PM says issues resolved amicably, praises AJK deal restoring peace, protecting Kashmiris’ rights

A high-level federal government delegation on Saturday signed an agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee to end days of unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that “all issues have been resolved amicably”.

The signing of the agreement comes after two rounds of talks between the high-level government delegation and the JAAC in as many days.

In a post on social media platform X during the early hours of Saturday following day-long talks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said: “Our negotiation delegation has signed on a final agreement with the AJK Joint Action Committee. The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have reopened.”

“This is a victory of peace. Long live Azad Kashmir,” the minister added. Chaudhry also shared a copy of the pact on X, which listed 12 “decisions” taken and 13 “additional points”.

Under the agreement, it was decided that first information reports would be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act on the “incidents of violence and vandalism resulting into deaths of personnel belonging to LEAs and protestors”, with a judicial commission appointed where required.

“Persons killed in the incidents of October 1 and 2, 2025 shall be compensated with monetary benefits equivalent to LEAs,” the pact read, adding that gunshot injuries would be compensated with Rs1 million per person, while a government job would be granted to one of the family members of each dead person within 20 days.

Chaudhry, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, Interprovincial Coordination Minister Rana Sanaullah, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf, former adviser to prime minister on Kashmir affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, ex-AJK president Masood Ahmed Khan and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf were part of the government’s negotiating team.

From the AJK government’s side, Education Minister Diwan Ali Chugtai and Local Government Minister Faisal Rathore took part in the talks.

Raja Amjad, Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Anjum Zaman Awan represented the JAAC. Welcoming the agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said “all conspiracies and rumours now stand buried and issues have been resolved amicably”.

He appreciated the members of the federal government’s negotiation committee and the JAAC for signing the pact to “settle all issues”.

Terming it an achievement for Pakistan and AJK, the premier said the “restoration of peace and normalcy is a good gesture”, the report added.

PM Shehbaz asserted that the government “is ever ready to resolve issues of Kashmiri brethren as public interest and service are among our top priorities”.

He appealed to Kashmiris not to pay heed to rumours, affirming that the government had “always protected” their rights and will also ensure them in the future.

He stressed that the people of AJK had “always stood at the frontlines of Pakistan’s national cause, and their voice carries immense weight”.

Noting that the nation “saw a difficult situation emerge due to legitimate public concerns”, the planning minister commended the “wisdom of local and national leadership and the spirit of dialogue that enabled us to resolve this stand-off peacefully, without violence, without division, and with mutual respect”.

He highlighted that the resolution of the issue showed that “when the government listens, and when the people engage constructively, we can find solutions together”.