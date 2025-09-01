Rebooting Railways

FOR Pakistan Railways, decades of neglect have led to chronic underperformance and eroded public trust.

However, recent moves by the Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, indicate a serious and long-overdue effort to turn the tide. He deserves recognition for placing infrastructure reform at the centre of his agenda.

In a significant development, the government reportedly has approached Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $2 billion package aimed at modernizing the railway sector—particularly the long-stalled Karachi-to-Peshawar Main Line-1 (ML-1) project. The proposed funding would cover three critical areas: rehabilitation of the ML-1 to enable faster and safer travel, creation of a dedicated freight corridor to ease pressure on highways and the implementation of digital monitoring and safety systems. If properly executed, these initiatives could be transformative. Passenger trains running at speeds of up to 160 km/h and reduced travel times would reinvigorate rail travel. A dedicated freight line could significantly benefit exporters—especially in the textile sector, which accounts for nearly 60% of Pakistan’s exports—by lowering transport costs and improving delivery times to Karachi Port. Improved inland-port connectivity through cities like Faisalabad and Multan could also enhance Pakistan’s role as a trade corridor between South Asia and Central Asia. The benefits extend well beyond logistics. Infrastructure investments of this magnitude create thousands of jobs. A stronger railway network can also mitigate the environmental impact of excessive road freight by cutting down fuel consumption and reducing emissions. However, realizing these benefits depends entirely on how the ADB package is implemented. What matters now is disciplined execution and unwavering oversight. Every dollar of the $2 billion must be utilized with a clear focus on performance improvement, safety and revenue generation. It is time to ensure that this opportunity translates into a truly modern, efficient and reliable railway system—one that lives up to its potential as the backbone of Pakistan’s connectivity and commerce. Reviving the freight segment can play a crucial role in moving the organization toward financial sustainability. In the long run, revamping Pakistan Railways will not only strengthen internal connectivity but also enhance the country’s competitiveness in regional trade.