Massive plantation in Punjab

THE Punjab Government has launched a large-scale plantation and environmental protection programme aimed at expanding forests, promoting eco-tourism and introducing modern monitoring systems.

Formally inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Kanwal Liquat, the campaign envisages planting more than 51 million trees on 50,869 acres across the province under the Chief Minister’s Plant for Pakistan Initiative, another 1.37 million saplings under CM Agro-forestry Initiative besides 466 million trees by increasing the scope of Green Pakistan Programme.

The campaign, if implemented in letter and spirit, has the potential to increase the green cover in the province, which is shrinking due to the activities of the timber mafia, illegal cutting of trees for home and kitchen uses and growing construction activities, especially the mushroom growth of housing societies. Maintaining and restoring forests is, therefore, a vital climate action, as they also help to regulate rainfall, protect water resources and provide a buffer against the extreme weather events linked to global warming as we witness these days. The Forest Department of the province deserves appreciation for preparing and launching a comprehensive programme that takes care of all aspects of the issue of deforestation. To mitigate natural hazards in hilly terrains, the Shielding Summits Programme is being rolled out in Murree and Kahuta. It includes the recruitment of 600 fire watchers, provision of fire vehicles, construction of watch towers, restoration of forest tracks and building of water tanks to preserve natural springs. The Forest Department is also embracing technology for real-time protection including use of drones, satellites and LiDAR technology for instant detection of wildfires and encroachments. Tree inventories across Punjab are being digitized through GIS-based surveys and digital numbering. All these are positive initiatives but most important is the use of modern technology to check illegal felling of trees and training of the staff for the purpose.