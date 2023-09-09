ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sumayya Arshad, the widow of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Judicial Magistrate of the district and session court issued the warrant after Mrs Arshad failed to appear before the court even with repeated calls in the murder case of the former TV host.

Sharif’s wife said she was not aware of the development and came to know about the arrest warrant from the TV.

Pakistani investigative journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya last year in an apparent case of ‘mistaken identity’, however, people aware with the matter know that former anchorperson was forced to leave Pakistan and was ambushed with proper planning.

In previous months, Supreme Court took suo motu notice of Arshad’s case and formed a joint investigation team however despite the inclusion of top civil, and military officials, there is no breakthrough in the assassination of Arshad Sharif.