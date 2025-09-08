Khawarij rising from Afghan soil, again!

1500th Milaad of the blessed & Holy Khatam-Un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad-E-Mustafa (PBUH) has been observed.

This is indeed the immense blessing of ALLAH that we are born in the Ummah of His Beloved (PBUH). He (PBUH) is Rehmat-Ul-Lil-Alameen, who brought the religion of peace, compassion, and unity. The Esteemed PROPHET (PBUH) taught Muslims to uphold justice, spread love and safeguard humanity. Yet, he (PBUH) also warned of a deviant group — the Khawarij.

In Hadiths, Rasool Ullah (PBUH) declared: “Khawarij are the worst of mankind and the worst of creation… they will kill Muslims but will not disturb idolators.” Today, we see the same ideology manifesting itself in terror networks operating from Afghanistan, targeting innocent Muslims. Multiple cross-border infiltrations have taken place from Afghan soil into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in last 3 months. Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) continue to exploit sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Instead of addressing the terror threat, the IAG deflects blame by accusing Pakistan of civilian casualties.

Evidence shows FAK runs more than five dozen terrorist camps across Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktiya, Khost and Paktika. From these hubs, infiltration into KP continues unabated. Pakistani security agencies have documented 172 Tashkeels with nearly 4000 khawarij crossing into KP in just three months. In the south, FAH networks infiltrate Balochistan from Zabul, Kandahar, Helmand and Nimruz. At least 83 Tashkeels and 1200 militants have crossed. This highlights a coordinated campaign of terrorism. What makes this more sinister is the propaganda dimension. IIP (Inqlab-e-Islami Pakistan) circulates posters alleging civilian deaths in Pakistan’s strikes.

These claims ignore the reality: terrorists embed themselves in homes, mosques, madaris and even among children, deliberately using civilians as human shields. Meanwhile, FAK leadership convenes regular meetings in Afghanistan to arrange finances and movements. Afghan safe havens, communication channels and support enable their survival. FAH, too, sustains itself through logistics from Afghanistan and the Middle East. While the IAG stages token arrests during meetings with Pakistan, terrorists are quietly released afterward, resuming operations along the border.

This pattern is undeniable: eastern, southern and central Afghan provinces remain the launchpad for systematic infiltration into Pakistan. Whenever Pakistan responds, Kabul plays the victim and launches propaganda. UNSC reports and global intelligence assessments repeatedly confirm that Afghan soil harbours groups like Al-Qaeda, ISKP, FAK and FAH. Yet, the IAG stubbornly refuses to dismantle these sanctuaries. Pakistan, despite being the worst victim of terrorism, continues to show restraint. Its security forces neutralize infiltrators while the state urges dialogue and cooperation. However, unchecked Afghan complicity risks turning the country into the global epicentre of terrorism once again. If IAG continues to harbour and shield these Khawarij, it will not only destabilize Pakistan but also jeopardize regional and international peace.

The responsibility now lies with the international community. The UNHRC, HRW and Amnesty International must hold Kabul accountable for enabling terror and for weaponizing propaganda against Pakistan. The holy words of Beloved Rasool Ullah (PBUH) about the Khawarij echo with great relevance today: these are the worst forces destroying Muslim lives. Confronting them is not just Pakistan’s duty but a collective obligation to protect peace and the message of Islam — mercy, love and justice.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])