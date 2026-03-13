Afghanistan linked hackers and Indian facilitators’ conspiracy to disrupt Khyber Network Broadcasts successfully foiled

Khyber Network today issued a formal statement confirming that on Thursday, March 12, 2026, between 10:30 pm and 2:15 am, hackers based in neighboring Afghanistan, acting in coordination with their Indian facilitators, launched a well-orchestrated attempt to hack and disrupt the network’s live broadcasts. The malicious operation was promptly detected and completely neutralized through the swift and effective response of Khyber Network’s technical team.

Throughout the night, senior officials of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), PakSat, and other relevant authorities remained in constant coordination with Khyber Network’s officials and technical staff, providing uninterrupted support. Their collective efforts ensured that the attackers’ sinister objectives were thwarted and that all broadcasts continued without any interruption.

This incident once again underscores the strategic importance of Khyber Network as a credible and reliable platform for authentic news and information in the region. Adversarial elements continue to target Pakistan’s independent media highways, which serve as the most effective and direct channels for timely and truthful public communication.

Khyber Network fully complies with all applicable Pakistani media laws, including the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, PEMRA Media Content Regulations, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The network maintains continuously upgraded and fortified systems in line with these regulations, a factor that proved decisive in foiling the latest Cyber Attack. Adherence to these laws is not only a legal requirement but a core element of Khyber Network’s editorial and operational policy, balancing press freedom with national security and the public’s right to information.

Khyber Network expresses its deepest gratitude to PEMRA, PakSat, and other relevant authorities for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the network during this critical hour. Their support has reaffirmed that all national institutions remain united and aligned when it comes to safeguarding Pakistan’s interests. The network reassures its viewers and the general public that the uninterrupted flow of timely, credible, and secure news will continue under all circumstances.