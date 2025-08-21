Massive fire at Karachi Fireworks Factory injures over two dozen near MA Jinnah Road

KARACHI – At least 26 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road on Thursday, causing multiple blasts that shook the surrounding area.

According to initial reports, thick clouds of smoke were visible from several kilometers away as the fire rapidly spread inside the factory. The intensity of the blasts shattered window panes of nearby buildings, causing injuries to residents and passersby.

Explosion in a fireworks factory near the main area of Saddar MA jinnah Road Parking Plaza in Karachi pic.twitter.com/XITJFpWqgu — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 21, 2025

Rescue teams, firefighters, and police officials swiftly reached the site and launched efforts to extinguish the inferno. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as firefighting operations continue. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Residents of the port city expressed concern over the safety of factories operating in densely populated neighborhoods, urging stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

More Updates to Follow…