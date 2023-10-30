LAHORE – A saddened incident happened in Tulamba, a Tehsil of Khanewal in Punjab, on Sunday when renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel’s younger son Asim Jameel allegedly ended his life.

Maulana Tariq confirmed the death of his son as “accidental” in a post shared on social media platform X. However, a section of social media claimed that Asim had committed suicide while others said he was killed over enmity.

Amid conflicting reports, Maulana Yousaf Jameel, the elder son of the preacher, shared a video on social media.

“I have to share a video at this moment due to conflicting reports about the death of my brother,” he said with teary-eyes.

He revealed that his brother had been suffering from depression from the childhood and had been on the medicine for the years. He said the intensity of his illness had increased in past six months to the extent that he had been given electric shocks to control it.

Eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son commits ‘suicide’ pic.twitter.com/amG35iWC3K — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 29, 2023

He said Asim Jameel was alone at home today (Sunday) and he got a gun from a security person and ended his life due to the illness.

However, a statement from Maulana Tariq’s brother is saying something else as he claimed that it was not suicide but an accidental death. He said Asim and his cousins were in the gym when a bullet was accidentally fired by one of them. He said his nephew died on the spot as bullet had hit his heart.