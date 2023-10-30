RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists and injured two another during an exchange of fire in Khoro, Awaran district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the encounter occurred on October 29, adding that troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly two terrorists were killed.

However, during intense exchange of fire Naib Subedar Asif Irfan and Sepoy Irfan Ali having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.