Abrar Ahmed marries in intimate ceremony; dance videos from festivities go viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s mystery leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate ceremony today. Friends and family welcomed the cricketer with vibrant drumbeats and energetic dances, making it a night to remember.

The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a dazzling Mehndi ceremony, where the 27-year-old cricketer looked dashing in a green shalwar kameez. While Abrar’s “nikah” had reportedly taken place earlier, today marks the joyous occasion of bringing his bride home. Fans can look forward to the grand valima reception scheduled for October 6 in Karachi.

Abrar Ahmed Wedding

کراچی کے مقامی شادی ہال میں لیگ اسپینر ابرار احمد کی شادی کی تقریب ابرار احمد دلہنیا لینے مقامی شادی ہال پہنچ گئے ابرا احمد کے شادی ہال پہچنے پر دوستوں کا ڈھول کی تھاپ پر رقص#mushtaqahmadkhan #کشمیر#viral#پنجاب_نوں_عزت_مریم_دلائے_گی#سیلاب_متاثرین_انصاف_مانگے pic.twitter.com/gkSGTfZXOe — Sumair jamil (@sumair_shah123) October 4, 2025

Abrar Ahmed, who made his PSL debut in 2017 with Karachi Kings and earned his Test cap in 2022 during England’s historic return to Pakistan after 17 years, has made headlines both on and off the field. Sources confirm the marriage was arranged with full consent from both families, ensuring a union celebrated by all.

After the wedding festivities, cricket fans can expect Abrar back on the field as he rejoins the national squad for the much-anticipated Test series against South Africa.