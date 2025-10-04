AGL75.06▼ -2.24 (-0.03%)AIRLINK167.28▼ -1.26 (-0.01%)BOP33.5▲ 0.72 (0.02%)CNERGY9.07▲ 0.55 (0.06%)DCL15.16▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)DFML33.26▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC256.15▼ -1.23 (0.00%)FCCL61.02▲ 0.2 (0.00%)FFL21.66▼ -0.09 (0.00%)HUBC236.85▲ 3.56 (0.02%)HUMNL15.13▼ -0.91 (-0.06%)KEL7.11▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM7.14▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)MLCF108.91▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP216.61▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)OGDC277.92▼ -0.49 (0.00%)PAEL59.3▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)PIBTL15.43▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL202.41▼ -1.03 (-0.01%)PRL40.11▲ 2.61 (0.07%)PTC29.21▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)SEARL119.86▲ 3.98 (0.03%)TELE9.02▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL69.18▼ -3.7 (-0.05%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)TREET27.77▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG74.77▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)UNITY26.11▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.76▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Saturday, October 4, 2025

Abrar Ahmed marries in intimate ceremony; dance videos from festivities go viral

Abrar Ahmed Marries In Intimate Ceremony Dance Videos From Festivities Go Viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s mystery leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate ceremony today. Friends and family welcomed the cricketer with vibrant drumbeats and energetic dances, making it a night to remember.

The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a dazzling Mehndi ceremony, where the 27-year-old cricketer looked dashing in a green shalwar kameez. While Abrar’s “nikah” had reportedly taken place earlier, today marks the joyous occasion of bringing his bride home. Fans can look forward to the grand valima reception scheduled for October 6 in Karachi.

Abrar Ahmed Wedding

 

Abrar Ahmed, who made his PSL debut in 2017 with Karachi Kings and earned his Test cap in 2022 during England’s historic return to Pakistan after 17 years, has made headlines both on and off the field. Sources confirm the marriage was arranged with full consent from both families, ensuring a union celebrated by all.

After the wedding festivities, cricket fans can expect Abrar back on the field as he rejoins the national squad for the much-anticipated Test series against South Africa.

Abrar Ahmed rises to fourth in ICC T20 bowling rankings after Asia Cup 2025 heroics

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer