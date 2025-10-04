Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visiting Malaysia on Sunday to boost cooperation in Trade, IT

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on three-day official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7, the Foreign Office said.

The visit comes at the special invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior government officials.

According to the Foreign Office, the two premiers will hold wide-ranging talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, information technology, the halal industry, education, energy, and the digital economy. Regional and global developments will also come under discussion.

Both leaders are expected to witness the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding economic and strategic ties.

“The visit will further cement the friendly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, opening new avenues for collaboration and boosting economic partnership, while also deepening people-to-people linkages,” the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed friendly ties since mid 50s, which stands on shared membership in international forums like OIC and Commonwealth, and a common outlook on global Muslim issues. The two countries are important trading partners, with Malaysia being a major supplier of palm oil to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports textiles, rice, and fruits.

Beyond trade, Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur maintain defense and security ties, including training and equipment exchanges. Education and people-to-people links are also strong, with many Pakistani students studying in Malaysia.