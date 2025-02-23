A new beginning

The resumption of direct trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a monumental step in the evolution of their bilateral ties.

With the first government-approved shipment of 25,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice now en route to Bangladesh, this new chapter in trade relations represents much more than just the movement of goods.

It symbolizes a shared commitment to overcoming decades of strained relations, particularly under the leadership of former Prime Minister Hasina Wajid and lays the ground-work for a future of cooperation and mutual respect.

While Pakistan always desired for a friendly and cordial relationship with Bangladesh, the diplomatic landscape remained fraught with tension and mistrust. Under the previous leadership in Bangladesh, this strained relationship often resulted in a lack of engagement and even hostility. However, the recent development shows a marked shift in the political climate, with both countries signal-ing a readiness to move past the baggage of history and look toward a more co-operative future. The current leadership in Bangladesh deserves recognition for its willingness to engage with Pakistan and initiate steps that promise to strengthen the economic and diplomatic bonds. We are confident that the resumption of direct trade will open the door for future cooperation in various sectors, from trade to infra-structure, agriculture, industries and beyond.

To truly build on the positive momentum, it is essential to deepen engagements at the highest levels. This includes diplomatic dialogues and active efforts to explore avenues of collaboration in different fields. While trade is an important pillar of the relation-ship, it should serve as a stepping stone toward broader cooperation in areas that touch the lives of ordinary citizens. People-to-people contacts, facilitated by greater cultural exchanges and educational programs, will play a critical role in enhancing mutual understanding and trust. The most important aspect of this development is the recognition that it is time to move beyond history. The painful memo-ries of the past should no longer define the present and future of the two countries. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh must embrace the opportunity to create a new narrative—one based on collaboration, respect and shared prosperity.