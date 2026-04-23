FIA uncovers multi-billion rupee theft scandal at Pakistan Steel Mills

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a multi-billion-rupee organised theft scandal at Pakistan Steel Mills.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint by the Ministry of Industries and Production. During the probe, the FIA found evidence of internal collusion in the theft.

According to FIA officials, valuable machinery, cables, and scrap were being removed from the mill premises without gate passes. Clear evidence has been collected showing the involvement of security personnel and DSF staff.

The scandal came to light after authorities recovered a 22-wheeler trailer carrying 36 tons of government material, exposing a wider network.

Officials said the theft was carried out by an organised group involving employees, security staff, and scrap dealers. They added that an attempt was made to suppress the case by converting the FIR into a “C class” category.

The FIA has also included the alleged cover-up in its investigation. Further arrests are expected as key suspects and facilitators have been identified, officials added.