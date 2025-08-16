78 years on: Time to act now

SEVENTY-eight years ago, a dream was born—a homeland where justice, equality and dignity would be the right of every citizen.

That dream cost millions of lives and countless sacrifices. As we marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day just two days ago, with flags, fireworks and festivities, a harder question remains: have we moved closer to that dream, or drifted away?

We have much to be proud of: a strong nuclear capability, one of the finest armies in the world, achievements in medicine, education, sports and social welfare and a youth that has excelled globally. Yet shadows loom large. For ordinary Pakistanis, life remains a struggle. Politics often serves personal vendettas; trust in the judiciary is fragile; the media thrives on division; farmers lack water; bright minds leave education due to poverty. Millions of children remain out of school and millions live below the poverty line.

For decades, every power centre has blamed others while ignoring its own failures. Politicians decry military interference yet invite it when convenient. The judiciary has legitimized unconstitutional regimes. The bureaucracy bends to the powerful. The media and religious bodies abandon principles when self-interest demands. This cycle must end—true independence demands honesty, constitutional loyalty and public service from all.

Politicians bear the heaviest responsibility. Opposition for its own sake leads nowhere. Political forces must sit together, admit mistakes and trust the people. When politics aligns with constitutional roles, the media will inform responsibly, the judiciary will be impartial and the military will remain within its limits.

We must stop repeating past mistakes. A new social contract is needed—one that looks forward, not back. Politics should shed hatred and revenge, focusing on solving real problems. The judiciary must deliver swift, equal justice. The media must inform, not inflame and those spreading lies or defaming institutions should face fair accountability.

Corruption must be fought with across-the-board accountability, targeting all, not just opponents. Education, healthcare, employment and security must be guaranteed for all citizens and local governments empowered for grassroots solutions. Urdu must function as a true national language, strengthening the bond between state and people. Above all, institutional power struggles must end, with each body working within constitutional boundaries and prioritizing the national interest.

Pakistan’s soil is rich with potential and skill. What it needs now is unity, sacrifice and sincerity of purpose. If we set aside ego, prejudice and personal gain—burying past bitterness and acting with resolve—we can build the Pakistan we were promised: strong, dignified and a true welfare state. If not, we will remain trapped in the same cycles, with new slogans on old roads and changes that alter faces but not systems. This year’s Independence Day should not just be a memory—it must be a turning point. Enough talk. It’s time to move forward. Seventy-eight years—no more excuses.

—The writer is Barrister, Solicitor & Notary Public, Usman Law Professional Corporation, based in Canada.

([email protected])