Honouring heroes

THIS year, Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebration was imbued with exceptional fervor, amplified by the nation’s triumph in its struggle for truth against India in May 2025.

The journey to this milestone has been marked by resilience, as Pakistan has overcome numerous challenges while its determination and spirit have only grown stronger. The vibrant celebrations of Independence Day were elevated further by the prestigious Marka-e-Haq Awards ceremony, which recognized individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation across various fields. The Marka-e-Haq Awards ceremony was a powerful testament to Pakistan’s unity and strength. Among those honoured were Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan defence forces. The ceremony also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation as well as civil service officers and media professionals who have served with distinction.

One of the most poignant moments of the event occurred when the families of martyrs and injured soldiers entered the venue. The entire audience, including the military leadership, rose to their feet in a heartfelt gesture of respect and gratitude. This moving scene brought tears to many eyes, underscoring the profound honour of sacrificing for the homeland. The ceremony was not just recognition of individual achievements but a powerful message of national unity, emphasizing that Pakistan fights as one for its defence, security and dignity. While award ceremonies are a cherished tradition, this year’s special event stood out due to its connection to Pakistan’s victory in the fight against India. Among the honourees were individuals who might rightly be called “unsung heroes,” whose contributions often go unnoticed. One such figure was Arshad Mahmood Malik, the speechwriter to Premier Shehbaz Sharif. A man of remarkable modesty, Arshad’s talent and dedication have earned him praise from peers like Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who described him as a “dervish” for his selfless devotion.

Arshad’s story is one of quiet sacrifice. Despite a promising career in journalism, he turned down a lucrative offer from a leading media channel to stay true to his ideological principles. His recognition at the Marka-e-Haq Awards is a testament to his hard work and the prayers of his late mother (Zeenat), whose love continues to shine through his achievements. If she were alive today, she would undoubtedly be proud of the honour bestowed upon her son by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Similarly, individuals like Akbar S. Babar, alongside Arshad, played pivotal roles in transforming Tehreek-e-Insaf into a movement. Yet, both shun the limelight, choosing to uplift others while staying in the background. Their humility is a reminder that true heroes prioritize service over recognition. The ceremony also celebrated the contributions of media professionals who have defended Pakistan’s narrative with courage and skill. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was recognized for his resolute efforts in countering India’s propaganda on the global stage. Having faced political challenges during the PTI era of victimisation, Tarar stood steadfast alongside the then Opposition Leader, Shehbaz Sharif, showcasing his unwavering commitment.

Another standout honouree was Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, daughter of Major Arif Jan Shaheed, a hero of the 1965 war. Her gentle demeanor and professional excellence have made her a source of pride for the nation. She in her humility has earned professional respect not only in media community but across Pakistani society also. Likewise, Mubashir Hassan, the Principal Information Officer, was lauded for his ability to manage the often-demanding media landscape with his professionalism and caring behaviour. His warm personality and knack for keeping stakeholders satisfied earned him a well-deserved medal, reflecting his silent yet significant role in Pakistan’s media battle against India.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Hamid Mir, Muneeb Farooq, Mansoor Ali Khan and Saleem Safi were also honoured, their awards symbolizing recognition for the entire media fraternity. These individuals have earned their reputation through years of integrity and professionalism, yet they often face unwarranted criticism from self-proclaimed “analysts” who resort to baseless attacks. Their negativity mirrors the folly of India’s miscalculated aggression, which ended in defeat and disgrace.

The Marka-e-Haq Awards ceremony was more than a celebration of individual achievements; it was a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s collective strength and unity. By honouring those who have served the nation—whether on the battlefield, in the media, or behind the scenes—the event reinforced the spirit of solidarity that is the foundation of Pakistan’s progress. This unity, coupled with the nation’s unwavering resolve, is the key to a bright and prosperous future. As we reflect on 78 years of independence, let us draw inspiration from these heroes—both celebrated and unsung—who embody the values of sacrifice, integrity and dedication. Their stories remind us that Pakistan’s journey, though fraught with challenges, is one of triumph and hope.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.

