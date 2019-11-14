7 killed in Kabul car bomb blast

Kabul

At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated during Kabul’s busy morning rush hour on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport. He said the dead were all civilians.

“This is the initial information, more details later,” he added. A source at the interior ministry said the blast was detonated by a suicide bomber in the car, and that it had targeted a convoy of government vehicles on a main road.—AP