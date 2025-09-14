5G: Need of the hour

Latest federal spectrum advisory meeting evaluated the prolonged delay in induction of latest means amid serious consequences for the national economy.

The delay in 5G rollout is estimated to cost Pakistan between $1.8 billion and $4.3 billion in economic benefits over the next five years. High spectrum costs, accounting for 20% of operators’ revenues, limit coverage and quality. The country’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is among the lowest globally, making it challenging for operators to invest in network expansion. Experts opine that broadband reinforces every pillar of a “Digitally Enabled Economy.” Despite surging data demand, which has nearly doubled in three years, Pakistan still ranks 98th out of 104 countries in data speeds and 95th globally in digital quality of life.

Pakistan’s 5G launch is facing significant hurdles, primarily due to legal disputes, economic constraints and regional competition. The country’s digital future is being held hostage by a single company, Southern Networks Ltd. (SNL), which has blocked a crucial 5G band for nearly three decades. This legal issue has prevented the allocation of a clean and contiguous block of spectrum, essential for 5G rollout. Pakistan has one of the lowest spectrum allocations in the region, with only 274 MHz allocated to mobile operators, compared to the recommended 840 MHz by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This severely limits the capacity for 5G rollout. The dispute over the 2600 MHz frequency band, vital for 5G deployment, is a major roadblock. The litigation has been ongoing for years, with courts repeatedly entertaining petitions and granting stays, further delaying the 5G launch.

In 1995 MoIB granted SNL’s predecessors a 15-year TV license, but the frequency allocation board (FAB) only approved spectrum for 1 year. Since then, SNL has exploited multiple court stays and kept using spectrum without approval. PEMRA still issued 3 licenses in 2004, de-spite litigation and no frequency clearance. Settlement talks could not end the deadlock due to SNL’s excessive demands. SHC granted fresh stay orders to SNL in 2024. New laws in Sindh province allowed the shifting of such cases to lower courts, thus hindering swift resolution of prolonged disputes. Ironically, the Supreme Court also refused to fast-track FAB’s plea. Resultantly, the unresolved litigation continues to drag on, whereas SNL is still exploiting the regulatory and judicial loopholes.

Countries like India, Bangladesh and Gulf nations are already advancing 5G deployment, while Pakistan’s 5G roadmap remains stalled. The question rightly arises as to why Sindh High Court repeatedly entertained stay orders for nearly three decades, which is no less than shielding SNL and undermining judicial credibility. In the past, lack of political will in pursuing the case, despite clear evidence of unauthorized spectrum use, played a key role in worsening the prevailing digital crisis. Failure of PEMRA and FAB to enforce compliance also contributed negatively and actually played in favor of the elite class which has been denting the national interests. The government must prioritize 5G rollout, adopting global best prac-tices and policies that encourage investment and innovation. With the right reforms, Pakis-tan can deliver faster networks, stronger exports and meaningful digital transformation.

