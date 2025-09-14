When dove of diplomacy was targeted

In an age when the vocabulary of war has become louder than the language of peace, Qatar has risen as an unlikely but steadfast dove of diplomacy.

This small Gulf state, long dismissed by some as too minor to shape history, has time and again proven that size is not the measure of influence, nor geography the limit of responsibility. It has chosen the noblest of callings; to mediate, to reconcile, and to heal. Yet, in an act that defies reason and mocks decency, Israel chose to strike at Doha, a city that has been the lantern of dialogue in the darkness of conflict. This was not merely an assault on a place, but on the very idea of mediation.

Qatar’s record in global diplomacy is neither a matter of chance nor charity. It is the result of deliberate vision; to remain neutral where others take sides, to speak to all when others refuse, and to spend its resources not in fueling war but in softening its edges. In Lebanon, when the specter of civil war loomed in 2008, Doha opened its halls to bitter rivals. The result was the Doha Agreement—a formula of power-sharing that brought quiet to the streets of Beirut and earned applause from Washington and Tehran alike, two capitals seldom united in praise. In Gaza, where despair has long replaced hope, Qatar has been more than a mediator—it has been a lifeline. It poured resources into hospitals, schools, and electricity grids. It did not stop at humanitarian aid alone but pressed for ceasefires and prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas. In 2012, the Emir himself walked through the rubble of Gaza to pledge solidarity and reconstruction. And when war erupted again in 2023, it was Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, that patiently stitched together a ceasefire in January 2025. Prisoners were exchanged, humanitarian corridors opened, and for a fleeting moment, calm returned. That such a country should be punished by Israeli aggression reveals not courage but cruelty, not strength but fear.

Beyond Palestine, Qatar’s diplomatic footprint has touched continents. In Sudan and Darfur, it worked tirelessly to bring factions to dialogue. In Afghanistan, it hosted the Taliban’s political office, offering Washington and the insurgents a neutral table that produced the Doha Agreement of 2020 and paved the way for American withdrawal. In Yemen, in Syria, in Libya, even in the border quarrel between Eritrea and Djibouti, Qatar’s fingerprints are found on the papers of mediation. Where others saw only quagmires, Doha saw opportunities to salvage dignity and preserve life. Nor was Qatar immune to conflict itself. From 2017 to 2021, it endured a blockade by its Gulf neighbors, accused and isolated. Yet Doha did not bow, nor abandon its independence. It stood firm, drew strength from alliances with Turkey and Iran, and waited until the blockade collapsed under the weight of its futility. When reconciliation came, Qatar emerged stronger, its policies intact, its credibility undiminished. This resilience only strengthened its resolve to keep playing the role of a peace-broker in a turbulent neighborhood. Thus, Qatar today occupies a rare position. It is trusted by the United States, yet not alienated from Iran. It can talk to the Taliban without closing its doors to Washington. It can aid Gaza without cutting itself from the West. This balancing act is not mere survival; it is statesmanship of the highest order. It is precisely this ability to converse with all sides that makes Doha indispensable in times of crisis.

Israel’s strike on Doha, therefore, is more than an attack—it is an insult to global diplomacy. To target the very stage where adversaries meet is to reject not only peace but also humanity’s last refuge from endless war. It is to silence the dove and embrace the vulture. Yet history teaches us that doves outlive hawks, for the sword may wound but only the olive branch heals. The world must recognize that Qatar has earned its place as a dove of peace, not through empty declarations but through deeds. It has given safe passage to the displaced, a voice to the voiceless, and a platform to the silenced. It has endured pressure, blockade, and now attack, yet has not abandoned its mission. In the theatre of global diplomacy, Qatar has not sought applause, but it has earned respect.

At a time when humanity drifts dangerously close to normalizing perpetual conflict, Doha stands as a reminder that even in the harshest deserts, doves can fly, and peace can be pursued. To strike at Qatar is to strike at the very hope of reconciliation. And hope, however bruised, does not die easily. For the world needs places like Doha, needs states like Qatar, and needs doves that refuse to surrender to the hawks.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.