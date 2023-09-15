Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Salute to armed forces!

The history of bravery of Pakistan defence forces was poineered by Cap Sarwar Shaheed (first Nishan-e-Haider) in 1948 in Ori sector of Azad Kashmir which is still going on. On 07 September every year, Air Force Day is celebrated by every Pakistani in memory of the martyrs and heroes of the 1965 War between the two arch-rivals – India and Pakistan. On 6 September 1965, India suddenly attacked Pakistan by crossing international border and captured the town of Batapore, Lahore.

On the same day, a counter offensive of our valour defence forces, supported by PAF, forced Indian cows to their starting point. Similarly, when Indian forces launched an offensive towards Sialkot, our heroes compelled them to retreat. Pakistan army personnel attached bombs along with their bodies, laid under Indian tanks blasting them into air – an historical example never-ever presented before by any army on earth.

The gallantry of M M Alam (downer of five aircraft in less than sixty seconds), Rashid Minhas, Aziz Bhatti; M Mahfuz set examples of historical love with the motherland. And, the followers are following till now –Indian pilot (jackal) was captured by Pakistani air force during Balakot repulse strike.

Though agencies of enemies are conspiring to create rift between civilian and defence forces (divide and rule) in case of domestic affairs at present, yet not and will not succeed(In Sha Allah). Side-by-side will (also) suggest responsible heads of forces to look into the matter positively, deeply and if anything was/is going wrong; say sorry without any hesitation – the easiest and best solution. All of us – forces and civilians – are certainly like one soul two bodies. So this scribe feels honour to pay salute to the defence forces of Pakistan.

M AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

Brain drain

I am writing to express my deep concern about a pressing issue that affects our beloved homeland, Pakistan – the issue of brain drain. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a significant outflow of its most talented and highly skilled individuals seeking opportunities abroad. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as “brain drain,” not only deprives our nation of its intellectual capital but also poses a substantial hindrance to our socio-economic progress.

The reasons behind this alarming trend are multifaceted. Many of our talented professionals are compelled to leave due to a lack of adequate employment opportunities, substandard working conditions and limited access to resources for research and development. Additionally, political instability and security concerns have further fuelled this exodus, as individuals seek stability and safety for themselves and their families elsewhere.

The consequences of brain drain are profound. We lose experts in various fields, including medicine, engineering, education and information technology, who could contribute significantly to the development of our country. The loss of these valuable minds not only affects our economy but also hinders the growth of our education and healthcare sectors.

MUHAMMAD FARIS

Karachi

Influencer evolution

In today’s digital landscape, influencer marketing has undergone a remarkable transformation. Beyond just sponsored posts and product placements, influencer marketing has evolved into a sophisticated strategy for brands to connect with their target audience. The first significant shift is the rise of micro-influencers. These individuals, with smaller but highly engaged followings, offer authentic connections with their audiences, making their recommendations more impactful. This shift emphasizes quality over quantity. Moreover, content diversification is a key. Influencers are no longer confined to a single platform; they now utilize a mix of social media, blogs, podcasts, and even live streaming to engage with followers. Brands now seek long-term partnerships with influencers, fostering trust and loyalty.

Authenticity and transparency have become paramount, as audience demand genuine recommendations. Influencer marketing has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted strategy that values authenticity, quality and genuine connections over mere celebrity status. Adapting to this new era is crucial for brands looking to harness its full potential.

AREEBA ALTAF

Larkana

Fundamental right

I’m writing to say how very concerned I am about the critical problem of citizens in Karachi not having equitable access to clean water. Lack of access to clean, safe drinking water impacts the health, wellbeing and dignity of city people and is a fundamental human right, not merely a question of convenience.

Being the centre of Pakistan’s economy and one of the world’s most densely inhabited cities, Karachi has been battling a severe water shortage for years. The lack of access to clean water has triggered a series of issues that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and widen the gap between the rich and the poor. It is depressing to see a modern city with so much promise struggling with a problem that ought to have been fixed a long time ago.

First, Karachi’s poor public health is severely impacted by the absence of equitable access to clean water. Water sources that are contaminated are a haven for waterborne illnesses and present serious health concerns to everyone who consumes or comes in contact with the contaminated water. A few illnesses that are linked to drinking unclean water include cholera, hepatitis and diarrheal illnesses. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems bear a disproportionate amount of the burden of these illnesses, which feeds the vicious cycle of illness and poverty.

ZAINAB ARIF KHAN

Karachi

Box letter

Gas shortage

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing shortage of gas in Karachi. This issue has not only inconvenienced the residents of our city but has also had a significant impact on their daily lives. Over the past few months, Karachi has been facing an acute shortage of natural gas, which has resulted in frequent disruptions to domestic and commercial gas supplies. The consequences of this shortage have been felt by households, businesses and industries alike. Cooking, heating and hot water have become luxuries that many can no longer afford. Small businesses that rely on gas for their operations are struggling to stay afloat, and larger industries are facing production delays and increased costs. The reasons for this persistent gas shortage need to be thoroughly investigated. Is it due to supply chain issues, mismanagement or an insufficient allocation of resources? Regardless of the cause, it is essential that our authorities take immediate action to address this crisis. Moreover, the lack of transparency in communication from relevant authorities regarding the gas shortage is adding to the frustration of the public. We need clear and regular updates on the steps being taken to resolve this issue and an estimated timeline for when we can expect relief.

AFROZ HYDER

Karachi