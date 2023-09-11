National Savings Division’s Quetta office holds Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 26 today September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Rs40000 Prize Bond 2023 Results
Full list of Rs40000 prize bond will be shared on Pakistan Observer shortly…
Winning Amount of Rs40000 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|01
|75,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|03
|25,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|1696
|500,000
|3rd Prize
This is a developing story, and will be updated after Rs40000 prize bond balloting.