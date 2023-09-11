National Savings Division’s Quetta office holds Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 26 today September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Rs40000 Prize Bond 2023 Results

Full list of Rs40000 prize bond will be shared on Pakistan Observer shortly…

Winning Amount of Rs40000 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 01 75,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 03 25,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 1696 500,000 3rd Prize

This is a developing story, and will be updated after Rs40000 prize bond balloting.