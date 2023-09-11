National Savings Division’s Sialkot office holds Prize Bond Rs25000 draw No. 11 today September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Rs25000 Prize Bond 2023
Rs. 25000 Prize Bond Draw and Rs. 25000 Prize Bond Results. You can check the complete schedule of Rs. 25000 Prize bond.
The results of the Rs25000 prize bond 2023 will be shared after balloting, Stay Connected…
Winning Amount of Rs25000 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 25000/-
|01
|Rs 30,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 25000/-
|05
|Rs 10,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 25000/-
|700
|Rs 300,000
|3rd Prize