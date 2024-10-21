26th amendment sets Jan 2028 deadline to end Riba

Paves way for interest-free banking

The 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, passed by the National Assembly and Senate, has established a deadline of January 1, 2028, for the end of the practice of Riba (interest-based banking) in the country.

The clause was added to the draft amendments at the suggestion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), the Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman-led regio-political party, which gave the government a tough time in presenting the draft of the amendment bill.

To eradicate this form of usury, the Senate and later National assembly approved the amendment in clause (f) of Article 38 of the Constitution, which pertains to the promotion of social and economic well-being.

The current clause states that “eliminate Riba as early as possible,” and the government replaced this with “as far as practicable, by the 1st of January, 2028.”

Earlier in 2022, the Federal Shariat Court gave the government five years to implement an Islamic and interest-free banking system in the country, as the economic system of an Islamic country like Pakistan should be free of interest.