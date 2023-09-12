PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, ending his four-year exile in the UK, his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement by Shehbaz, shared by PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on social media platform X, said that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Talking to the media in London alongside Nawaz on Tuesday, Shehbaz said on the announced date: “This decision was taken after consultation with the party and according to this, Nawaz Sharif [will return to the country] on October 21.”

He specified in response to a question that the elder Sharif would land in Lahore and Shehbaz would receive his brother.

“The whole nation is awaiting Nawaz Sharif’s return. The country and economy will progress again in the same way where Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan in 2017” when he was disqualified and removed from power, Shehbaz said.

Questioned about the PPP’s apprehensions on the matter of elections and the PML-N’s stance on timely elections, Shehbaz said holding elections was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s constitutional duty.