UHS secures spot in World’s top medical universities

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has once again secured a place among the world’s top 1000 medical universities in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, marking its third consecutive inclusion.

UHS, the first medical university in Punjab to enter these global rankings in 2022, is currently positioned between 701 and 850 globally.

Previously, the university was consistently ranked among the top ten institutions in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from 2012 to 2015.

“This ranking represents the top tier of QS rankings, encompassing only 2 to 5 percent of universities and higher education institutions worldwide,” stated Professor Nadia Naseem, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor and Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), who led the university’s ranking application process.

UHS’s ranking is based on five key indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, h-index (which measures research impact), and international research network. The university demonstrated notable improvement in academic reputation, scoring 44.2 this year compared to 41.5 last year.

In terms of employer reputation, UHS earned 57.1, while citations per paper remained the highest at 51.7. The university scored 40.7 in the h-index and 23.3 for its international research network.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore expressed his satisfaction with the achievement and emphasized the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and societal progress. He reiterated UHS’s dedication to further enhancing its contributions to Pakistan’s education and healthcare sectors.