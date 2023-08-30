Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday paid homage to a mar-tyred police cop who was gunned down by unidenti-fied armed men.

In a statement issued here, the caretaker provincial minister said that the late police cop set an example of professionalism by rendering his life in line with duty. He also sought a report from the Inspector General of Balochistan Police in that regard.

The minister expressed sympathies with the be-reaved family and prayed Allah for the elevation of ranks of the martyred police official.—APP