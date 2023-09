At least 16 people including Iranian pilgrims were killed in a road accident in northern Iraq as millions visited the holy city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings.

The accident occurred between the Dujail and Samarra. At least 13 people were injured in the accident, state news agency INA reported on Saturday, citing the death toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine province.—Web Desk