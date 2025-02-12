1500 prize bond first and second winners’ prize money update [Feb 2025]

LAHORE – The first and second winners of draw for Rs1,500 denomination prize bond win a whooping prize money in Pakistan.

Prize bonds are considered a safer investment in Pakistan as the investor does not face any loss however, the holder of bonds can win prizes in draws held regularly around the year.

Every Pakistani is entitled to purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The winners can claim the prize money claim at any SBP BSC field office, designated commercial bank branches and National Saving Centers, on the prescribed claim form.

The draw for prize bonds is conducted by a committee constituted by Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) and it can be attended by general public.

Winning prize bonds are drawn through Hand Operated Draw Machine, which is operated by special children in front of Committee members and general public attending the draw ceremony.

1500 Prize Bond Upcoming Draw

The upcoming Rs1,500 Prize Bond draw is scheduled for February 17, 2025 and it will be held at National Savings Centre, Multan.

Prize Money for Top Winners of 1500 Prize Bond

As per the central bank, the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million while the prize money for second winners has been fixed at Rs1 million.