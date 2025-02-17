1500 prize bond draw: First, second winners announced for Feb 2025

MULTAN –The National Savings Centre, Multan, has announced the top winners of Rs1,500 prize bond draw for February 2025.

As per the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million while there are three prizes for second winners as each will get Rs1 million.

The winners can claim the winning amount at any designated bank branches or the offices of National Savings.

First and Second Prize Winners

The first prize of Rs3 million has been won by the holder of prize bond number 402432. The three winners of the second prizes are 543452, 764165 and 814653.

As per new rules, tax filers will be subject to a 15 percent tax on prize earnings, while non-filers will face 30pc tax on the amount they win. This marks a major change in tax structure for Prize Bond winners, which may affect the total amount received by those fortunate enough to claim a prize.

For first prize of 3,000,000 would be taxed at 450,000 for a tax filer, while a non-filer would pay 900,000. The second prize of 1,000,000 would result in 150,000 in taxes for a tax filer and 300,000 for a non-filer. The third prize of 18,500 is taxed at 2,775 for tax filers and 5,550 for non-filers. Essentially, tax filers pay a lower tax amount compared to non-filers, reflecting the different tax rates applied to them.

Meanwhile, every Pakistani is entitled to purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers against the application form with a copy of valid CNIC.